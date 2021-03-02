Early morning home invasion has police asking for public’s help locating suspects

HOUSTON (CW39) The search continues for suspects involved in an early morning home invasion, in Houston. On Sunday, December 27, 2020, during the early morning hours, the victim says she just arrived home at the 700 block of W. 16th Street, in Houston. After parking her vehicle in her garage, she says three unknown males suddenly appeared and opened her driver’s door, placed a gun to her head, and forced her out of the vehicle. The suspects, while forcing the victim into her home, began searching for valuables and money.

We still your help to identify the suspects wanted in an early morning home invasion on Dec. 27th at the 700 block of W. 16th St. See full story at https://t.co/nhuxgBtHh7 If you have info about these suspects or this 4-door Kia Optima, call @CrimeStopHOU @houstonpolice #hounews pic.twitter.com/Sx7NMveerl — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) February 26, 2021

After several minutes in the residence, the suspects are seen fleeing the location, in a white 2010 to 2020 four-door Kia Optima.

Here are Descriptions of the Suspects and Photos of the suspects and what the suspects vehicle looks like:

Suspect #1: Black male, 18 to 20 years old, 5’11 to 6’2, 145 to 150 pounds, black hoodie, and pink knit hat, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Suspect #2: Black male, 18 to 20 years old, 5’11 to 6’2, black top, black jeans and black shoes.

Suspect #3: Black male, 18 to 20 years old, 5’11 to 6’2, Gray knit hat, Gray sweat jacket and sweat pants. and white and gray sneakers.

If you have any information, where in the area on December 27, 2020, or recognize these suspects, contact Crime Stoppers or Houston Police Department.

