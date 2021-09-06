Houston Humane Society evacuates shelter pets impacted by Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Humane Society evacuated almost 100 shelter pets impacted by Hurricane Ida. The pets come from Jefferson SPCA in New Orleans. The Houston shelter prepared to transport the animals in the aftermath of Ida and to make space for the newcomers from New Orleans.

The new animals were assessed by Houston Humane Society`s veterinary care team to figure out if they needed any medical or behavioral needs before entering the adoption program in Houston.

The Texas shelter provided animal and medical supplies to Jefferson SPCA to assist with disaster rescues, as well as water, fruit and ready-to-eat food for shelter staff who stayed to take care of animals during the storm and during its aftermath.

This comes during a tough time for local shelters has many have reached critical capacity because of COVID- related issues. Houston Humane Society has established the Hurricane Ida Animal Relief Fund to help cover the cost of food, shelter and medical care. To learn more about the fund and ways to give, visit this website.