Houston ISD launches online COVID-19 dashboard

HOUSTON (CW39) The largest school district in the state HISD, is launching an online dashboard to better help parents track COVID-19 cases within the district.

The district launches the dashboard as it prepares for the return of in-person instruction on October 19th.



“As we navigate this pandemic together, we want to ensure that we are transparent as we provide crucial updates,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “This new dashboard will give our staff members and families the information they need in an accessible and easy-to-use way to make informed decisions.”



The dashboard was developed using Texas Education Agency guidelines for reporting COVID-19. It will be updated daily, allowing users to review student and staff data by location and districtwide. It also includes a map to show where cases are throughout the district.



The district will strictly follow all applicable privacy laws as it relates to the release of personal health information.



To view the COVID-19 dashboard, go to https://www.houstonisd.org/COVID19Dashboard. For more information on HISD’s reopening plan, visit HoustonISD.org/Reopening or download the HISD Communicable Disease Plan at HoustonISD.org/CDP.