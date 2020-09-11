Houston ISD Reporting positive COVID-19 cases at 7 schools and its administration

HOUSTON, TX (CW39) – Houston ISD is reporting positive cases of COVID-19 within the district.

Area schools with cases are: Briargrove, Janowski, Marshall, K. Smith and Sutton elementary schools, Henry Middle School, Lamar High School and the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center.

HISD says individuals who may have been exposed will be notified by the district. The district has recommended the students who may have been exposed, to self-quarantine for 14 days. Also, to get tested for COVID-19 if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

We are taking this situation seriously and will be working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify any student or staff member who should be tested for COVID-19. HISD Officials

HISD has a plan in place to keep the schools clean. The Communicable Disease Plan is expected to be implemented at each location. The plan indicates that each area will be sanitized and deep cleaned.