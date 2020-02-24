Houston ISD’s B.C. Elmore Elementary presents ‘Sweet Rainbow Cupcake’ and ‘Banana Flower’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're showing you artwork done by Ms. Coretta Dill's art students over at Houston ISD's B.C. Elmore Elementary. Their artwork was part of a candy-themed project they did in class.

Our first piece today is of a rainbow cupcake canvas. It was painted by 11-year-old Gina De Leon, and it's called "Sweet Rainbow Cupcake." Gina says that she loves art because it gives her the freedom to create whatever she wants.

Our second piece is another canvas, and it was done by 11-year-old Camauryea Boston. It's simply called "Banana Flower." Camauryea says she loves to draw and use watercolors, and she loves her art class because it's where she can be herself.