Mayor Turner and officials with NRG stadium met this morning and made the decision to cancel the HLSR.

At a noon press conference today Mayor Turner along with County Judge Lina Hidalgo and numerous health officials said the Rodeo will close Wednesday, March 11th at 4 p.m.

Officials are also canceling all city and most county events through the end of March.

Harris County will also take a look at County-sponsored events. #COVID19 #coronavirus — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 11, 2020

We are basing decisions on facts and medical advice. We are taking necessary steps to take care of everyone. We are mindful that people have to go to work and take care of their families. –Mayor Turner on #COVID19 #coronavirus #FactsNotFear — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 11, 2020

If you do not have symptoms, the test does you no good and a test has been wasted. If you do have symptoms, please call ahead so medical staff can prepare. We cannot afford to have doctors and nurses exposed. –Dr David Persse #COVID19 #coronavirus — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 11, 2020