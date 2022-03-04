HOUSTON (KIAH) – The latest graduates of the Houston Police Department could start their career off with pay raises for the next 3 years. Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement this week, during the graduation for cadet class #252. The Mayor and the Houston Police Officers Union agreed on the proposed contract, which would give police a 10.5 percent raise over three years and provide $6.7 million in special pay. After the contract is drafted, administration will send the proposed agreement to city council for review and approval.

This contract, I think, is fair to the City and us. At the end of the day, it will make our officers feel appreciated. These officers have done a phenomenal job going out there every day and working hard to keep the people of Houston safe. HPOU President Douglas Griffith



City officials say after the contract is drafted, administration will send the proposed agreement to city council for review and approval. Mayor Turner says the graduating class of 61 men and women will add reinforcements to the 125 officers who are assigned daily to work overtime as part of the Mayor’s One Safe Houston initiative.

I want to underscore that we are adding more police, adding technology, and making commitments to their pay. We also are significantly increasing pay to officers on patrol because they are on the streets, arresting criminals, and we want to recognize their service to the police department and the people of our city. The additional special pay will go from $1,200 to $1,900 per pay period on top of their increased annual salary.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner