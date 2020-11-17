Houston Mayor announces Holiday Spectacular

HOUSTON (CW39) Tuesday morning, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner will officially announce the new event line-up to kick-off the Holiday Season.

Joining him are:

Elizabeth Killinger, President, Reliant and NRG Retail (Joining Virtually)
Jim Hickey, Market Leader South Texas and Louisiana, Cigna
Bob Eury, President, Downtown District
Santa Claus (Joining Virtually)
Susan Christian, Director, Mayor’s Office of Special Events

