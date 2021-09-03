Houston Metro gets $298.6 million for Covid-19 Response

HOUSTON (CW39) Transit has played a crucial role throughout the pandemic. From transporting essential workers to their jobs to helping people get to vaccine appointments, it has been a necessity. And the Transportation Department is taking notice.



That’s why the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced it is awarding $298.6 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston METRO). These funds are intended to help transit agencies maintain service and jobs as communities continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities and the American people throughout this pandemic. This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running, and ensure people can get where they need to go.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg/ U.S. Department of Transportation



This funding is part of more than $30 billion for public transportation in the American Rescue Plan Act which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11 of this year.



As our nation’s transit systems recover from COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan funds ensure that they continue to provide service to the many Americans who depend on transit to get to essential jobs, healthcare and vaccine appointments. Nuria Fernandez/ FTA Administrator

The funding comes from the $26.6 billion allocated by statutory formulas to urban and rural areas, tribal governments, and for the enhanced mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities. The Act also included $2.2 billion for additional transit pandemic-associated need, which will be awarded later this year. No local share is required for this funding.