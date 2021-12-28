HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into a deadly crash on Sunday that killed a 75-year-old man.

Charles Payne, 75, was killed when his brown Cadillac CTS was hit by an HPD patrol vehicle around noon Sunday at the 4600 block of North Shepard Drive. His family said that Payne was coming home from a church service.

Police reported that the unidentified police officer was driving his patrol vehicle northbound as Payne’s Cadillac, driving southbound, turned left towards Thornton Road. The HPD vehicle slammed into the Cadillac as it tried to cross into the northbound lanes of North Shepard.

Paramedics transported Payne to Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The officer was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the HPD Vehicular Crimes and Internal Affairs Divisions, as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.