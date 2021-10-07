Houston Public Works to hold ‘Day Without Water’ video contest with cash prizes

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Do you love posting videos and want to make some quick cash? How about talking about water… or what would happen if you don’t have any? That’s what Houston Public Works is inviting the public to do, and you could get some cold hard cash if you do it really well.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Houston Public Works will join organizations across the country for the seventh-annual “Imagine a Day Without Water”. This is a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water. “Imagine a Day Without Water” urges for stronger investments, to ensure water is available for the future.

Houston Public Works invites the entire community to participate in a video contest showing how daily life would look like without water. The short video or TikTok can focus on how water is used, and how people consume it. Three winners will be chosen to receive cash prizes and an opportunity to share their video on the City’s social media pages, and at the Citizens Environmental Council 2021 Wild About Houston Green Film Festival. The deadline to upload the video is Sunday, Oct. 17.

Getty Images

Some people across the Houston area know what it’s like to go without water. Many in the community experienced days without water during Winter Storm Uri. Water is also a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19 and other common illnesses. People need water to wash their hands.

Without water, there would be no water to drink, or even to make coffee with. No water to shower, flush the toilet, or do laundry. Hospitals would close without water. Firefighters couldn’t put out fires and farmers couldn’t water their crops.

To learn more about the program, go to the HPW’s Imagine a Day Without Water page or call 832-395-3780.

Later this fall, Houston Public Works will kick off the Winter Sprinkler Shutoff Initiative. It encourages homeowners and businesses to turn off their yard sprinklers from November to February, when most yard grasses are dormant. This action will save water and reduce the cost of some water bills.



