DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s official, there’s another millionaire in Texas, this time down in the southeast from the great city of Houston.

A resident of Houston has claimed a second-tier prize from Mega Millions worth $1 million from the May 13 drawing. That ticket was purchased from Circle M #2 on Aldine Westfield Road. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Not only did the winning ticket match all five white ball numbers drawn to win $1M, they even won an additional $510 on the same ticket. Mega Millions holds drawings every Tuesday and Friday after 10 p.m. CT.