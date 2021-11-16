Houston Rockets to partner with bitcoin company

HOUSTON (KIAH) —The Houston Rockets are going into bitcoin.

The team on Tuesday announced a partnership with NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, to be the franchise’s exclusive partner across a range of cryptocurrency services. The sponsorship will be paid in bitcoin and the proceeds will be held on NYDIG’s secure, regulated, full-stack bitcoin platform.

The Rockets join the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks in the NBA to get involved in cryptocurrency.

“From basketball operations to business development, our organization has leaned on advancements in technology to remain on the cutting edge,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. “Partnering with NYDIG allows us to leverage the growth of Bitcoin to provide creative rewards and payment options to our fanbase and associates.”

“Expanding the partnership between the Fertitta family and NYDIG to the Houston Rockets was a natural choice,” said Trey Zeluff, Director of Digital Asset Strategy at Fertitta Entertainment. “The Rockets are a leading sports brand and NYDIG is the leader in bitcoin financial services. Together, we will deliver new opportunities for Rockets fans and the City of Houston to learn about and use bitcoin.”

“We are thrilled to have found a forward-thinking partner in the Houston Rockets and the Fertitta family, who understand that by embracing Bitcoin, companies and brands can build loyalty with this expanding and influential customer base,” said Kelly Brewster, Chief Marketing Officer of NYDIG. “The Rockets will be #PaidInBitcoin, and this partnership underscores our excitement about the Houston area and the Bitcoin innovation taking place there. NYDIG’s partnership with the Fertitta family, across their businesses, will significantly accelerate its goal of making bitcoin accessible to all.”

The Rockets will work with NYDIG to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem through access, educational programming, and community support initiatives while providing NYDIG significant exposure across all of the team’s social, digital, and in-arena platforms. In addition, NYDIG becomes the first naming rights partner of Toyota Center suite levels, to be named the “Bitcoin Suites by NYDIG,” and will receive baseline apron signage during Rockets games.