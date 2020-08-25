Houston schools to close Wednesday and Thursday due to Laura

News

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Houston ISD says it will close schools on Wednesday and Thursday due to Laura’s impending threat to the area.

As of now, district facilities will reopen on Friday.

Food distribution with the Houston Food Bank at NRG Stadium originally scheduled for Friday will be reschediled for Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Food deliveries at apartment complexes – both scheduled for Thursday and Friday – have been canceled.

