Houston SPCA last minute holiday gifts

HOUSTON (CW39) – If you’re still looking for a holiday gift, Houston SPCA has got you covered with some one-of-a-kind gifts. Money from your purchases will help local homeless animals in need and you can also honor your favorite teacher, healthcare workers or those in law enforcement. Check out this list of the holiday gifts prices for Houston SPCA:

$30 – Houston SPCA will notify your chosen person with a personalized message and a Houston SPCA facemask!

$50 – Houston SPCA will notify your chosen person with a personalized message, a Houston SPCA facemask, and a reusable shopping bag!

$75 – Houston SPCA will notify your chosen person with a personalized message, a Houston SPCA facemask, a reusable shopping bag, AND a 2021 Houston SPCA calendar!

Now if you’re a last-minute shopper you have until December 21st to purchase your gift. Here are a few more reasons why Houston SPCA says you should give the gift of hope this holiday season:

Make an impact for local, homeless animals.

Easy and safe online shopping.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Houston SPCA operates on 100% donations. We receive no tax dollars and are

Not affiliated with other animal welfare organizations.

Click here to purchase a holiday gift for Houston SPCA.