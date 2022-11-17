SOURCE: Houston SPCA, Snarky after recovering from surgery.

Houston (KIAH) – The Houston SPCA is asking the public for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around the snout of a dog last month.

The initial $5,000 reward offered by the Houston SPCA has now doubled thanks to an anonymous animal lover.

The 3-month-old Shepherd mix puppy is now in a foster home and doing well after a three-hour surgery. The animal was discovered in a north Houston parking lot near the Gulf Freeway and West Road on October 23rd.

Anyone with information about this case should call 713-869-7722.