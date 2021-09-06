Houston SPCA sends supplies to Louisiana

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston SPCA is working to help animals impacted by Hurricane Ida. The animal protection organization hit the road to deliver loads of much supplies Louisiana SPCA in aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The supplies included box fans, food and cases of bottled water, along with 2800 pounds of Hill’s Science Diet dog and cat food for the community’s pets. Right now, the Houston SPCA is providing shelter for 138 dogs, cats and kitten, while others are in San Antonio and Austin. For more details on adopting pets impacted by Hurricane Ida click this link or visit houstonspca.org.