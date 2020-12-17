Houston Traffic – 18-Wheeler Hazmat spill; multiple accident to start your commute

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re starting where 290 outbound meets Hwy 99. If you’re traveling outbound, it’s nearly stopped. I’ve seen these cars just barely moving over the last 5 minutes.
This is affecting you if you’re traveling outbound. It is being called a HAZMAT spill so it’s going to take a little bit longer to clean up. The alternate route is to take Cypress Wood if you are traveling. The frontage road also doesn’t look too bad.
