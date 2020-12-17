Houston Traffic – 18-Wheeler Hazmat spill; multiple accident to start your commute

HOUSTON (CW39) We've got another system hitting the western U.S. and that is coming our direction. It looks like that's going to bring the next change here, with some rain by Saturday. In fact, we could potentially see on Saturday, maybe a half an inch to an inch around our area. That's just going to be happening for one day so it's not a complete waste of the weekend. As far as the weather goes just a wet one on Saturday. That's it.

Now the short is we've got those chilly temperatures today. Cold again tonight, but not down to freezing. We'll see some 30's though upper 30's tomorrow morning.