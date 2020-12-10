Houston Traffic – 610 Loop accident

HOUSTON (CW39) 610 the North Loop at Wayside, as you travel westbound trying to get towards the Eastex Freeway, You see a lot of flashing lights. There are a lot of brake lights as well on the northeast side of town. You’re going to want to give yourself a lot of extra time here.

If you’re traveling away from Hwy 90 towards 69, you see that red popping up. Take the frontage road right now. You can take a Liberty, or take Wallisville Road if you’re trying to get over the Eastex. Extra time again that’s going to be your best bet because that traffic is backed up towards 90 right now.

Now your major freeways are looking pretty good this morning, pretty quiet on the North freeway.

288 has average numbers for us this early in the morning.

On the eastside I-10 is actually not a bad option as well to avoid the loop. You can take that all the way into downtown and hop on 69 from there.

Gulf freeway looks good as well as 225, Katy, Eastex freeway and the southwest freeway all look good for now.

