Houston Traffic – 610 to 59/69 ramp closure tonight

HOUSTON (CW39) The 610 West Loop south at 59/69 SB lane ramp will be closed tonight. It’s been closed off and on for the last several months. Just be aware if you are headed onto the southbound side of 610 the West Loop. It’s going to affect both ramps to go to the Southwest Freeway and you will not be able to go take 59/69 onto those southbound lanes.

As an alternative, you can hop off the West Loop go to Chimney Rock. You also have Post Oak Boulevard as well Weslayan if you want to travel inside the loop. You can also continue traveling south on the Loop and exit around Bissonnet. You will have access to that northbound ramp there.

The good news is this nightly closure is just tonight, and it starts at 9:00pm. It will reopen tomorrow morning at 5:00am. So if you have plans during the day today or tomorrow, it won’t affect you traveling around the Galleria area.