Houston Traffic – AAA advisory for Christmas travel

Travelers wait to check-in for their flights ahead of Thanksgiving at LaGuardia Airport, in the Queens borough of New York. With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving, health officials are warning people — begging them, even — not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year’s season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) Christmas is next Friday and typically AAA shares great places people can travel to during the holidays. However, due to the pandemic, AAA is issuing a warning.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier shares more. The CDC is urging Americans not to travel for the holidays. This year warning that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. So staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.

AAA just released a new study with the numbers of people that are still expected to travel this year. AAA expects the vast majority of and a great deal of Texans to stay home this holiday season. So while AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, as many as 85 million Americans – 7 million of them from Texas, may still travel between December 23rd through January 3rd. That’s a decline of at least 29%. The vast majority of which, will be traveling by automobile if they do make that personal choice to travel.

Now for those people that are traveling, there any recommendations on what they should be doing to stay safe. If you make the personal decision to travel, the CDC recommends taking a COVID-19 test 1-3 days before travel and another 3 to 5 days after your trip. Plus, reducing non-essential activities for 7 days after travel.