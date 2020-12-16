Houston Traffic – December is National Impaired Driving Prevention month

If you are caught using a handheld device while driving in the United Kingdom — whether it’s for talking, texting, taking video or anything else — your penalties just got significantly steeper, thanks to a law that went into effect this month.

HOUSTON (CW39) Holiday traffic is picking up and this time of year traffic fatalities are on the rise. Texas recorded 308 fatal crashes around the holidays in 2018. Higher than other times of the year and driving while impaired is a major factor.

Folks wanted to reach out to the community to raise awareness of the consequences of driving impaired or distracted. This month it is time to raise awareness of the consequences of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol as well as driving distracted. The organization is embracing modern methods to reach the broadest cross section of the community.

As an agency, they’re trying to use social media platforms as much as possible. With the pandemic, it’s really hard to get face to face to do some of the education and presentations. They’re really utilizing Facebook and Instagram and really getting information and statistics out to people. More importantly, trying to get resources to them beyond the focused message of this month.

ADDACV has a longstanding prevention program and serves their entire community. So, young and old, they can provide services to agencies and schools. They also have a great treatment program with a great track record and according to the CDC in 2016, over 10,000 died in alcohol impaired driving crashes accounting for 28% of all traffic related deaths in the U.S..