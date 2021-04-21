Houston Traffic – Frontage road delays expected around Bellaire Blvd. and I-610

HOUSTON (CW39) Heads up, Bellaire commuters! Expect delays in the area long the frontage road over the next several days near the 610 intersection.

The Texas Department of Transportation is working on the traffic signals at these intersections between 9 am and 3 pm. Please expect traffic delays or take an alternate route, like Bissonnet St. to avoid the traffic.

