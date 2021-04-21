Houston Traffic – Frontage road delays expected around Bellaire Blvd. and I-610

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Speaker Pelosi - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Beatty - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

valet careers

Future Of Transportation Services

HOUSTON (CW39) Heads up, Bellaire commuters! Expect delays in the area long the frontage road over the next several days near the 610 intersection.

The Texas Department of Transportation is working on the traffic signals at these intersections between 9 am and 3 pm. Please expect traffic delays or take an alternate route, like Bissonnet St. to avoid the traffic.

Stay with CW39 Houston, No Wait Weather + Traffic for the latest delays and alternates in your area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss