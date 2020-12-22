Houston Traffic – HPD officers recovering after crash overnight

HOUSTON (CW39) Two Houston police officers and another man are recovering after a crash on 59 the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators say the officers were heading north on the highway overnight when an SUV changed lane and rammed into the patrol SUV. The man driving the SUV was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The officers were both shaken up, but they’re ok.

Police are now investigating to see if the man was impaired or not.