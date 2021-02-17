Houston Traffic – Limited METRO services to resume Thursday for essential trips

HOUSTON (CW39) METRO will resume limited services on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 for essential trips only.

Bus service will operate on 15 METRO bus routes and along the three METRORail corridors from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Buses will run about every thirty minutes along the bus and rail corridors. Customers should expect possible delays and detours.

Additionally, METROLift clients who need to take medically necessary trips should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to schedule rides.

METRO Customer Service call center will extend its hours Thursday evening until 7 p.m. to assist customers and can be reached at 713-635-4000.

Park and Ride routes, HOT/ HOV lanes, and the METRORide Store will remain closed. Riders are asked to monitor METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages for timely information regarding transit service. They can access route information through METRO’s service alerts system.

Additionally, customers are reminded to use caution as icy and hazardous conditions may persist at some METRO facilities and bus stops.