Houston Traffic – METRO holiday schedule
HOUSTON (CW39) If you do take any of the METRO services, do be aware that some of them are changing their schedule today. However local bus routes, METRO rapid park and ride service will operate on a weekday schedule.
The difference is METRO rail will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Remember that the red line is going through some construction so that’s already a little bit different.
- Track Santa’s Christmas Eve journey with the NORAD Santa Tracker
- The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
- Big Game Bound Week 16: Titans vs. Packers, Seahawks vs. Rams, the state of the Bears
- ‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, National Weather Service says
- Newsfeed Now: Christmas Eve Edition