Houston Traffic – METRO holiday schedule

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOP VIDEO

Happy holiday from all of us at CW39

Christmas weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

CW39 Introduces Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin

METRO holiday schedule - Hannah Trippett

Christmas movie reviews

10 day forecast - Adam Krueger

Tampa FL 'Iguanacast' Leigh Spann on CW39 12242020 830am

COVID-19 Travel concerns - Sharron Melton

Christmas Eve airport traffic - Hannah Trippett

HOUSTON (CW39) If you do take any of the METRO services, do be aware that some of them are changing their schedule today. However local bus routes, METRO rapid park and ride service will operate on a weekday schedule.

The difference is METRO rail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Remember that the red line is going through some construction so that’s already a little bit different.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss