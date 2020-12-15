Houston Traffic – Nightly construction reminder

HOUSTON (CW39) We are taking a look at I-45 right around Mount Houston where an accident has cleared but traffic remains slow with a reported accident in that area.

For slow speeds, if you’re traveling inbound this morning, it’s around Little York where those speeds begin to fall. As you continue traveling towards the north loop that frontage road or airline drive the Hardy Toll Road all great options for you. We continue to see that traffic a little bit further north towards the beltway.

Other than that, Houston is looking pretty good this morning no matter what freeway you’re traveling on outside of 45 is in the green with no big issues for you. So go ahead start that commute because 6:07 is not a bad time.

We do want to remind you about that construction overnight that continues for a couple weeks. This has all been picked up for today, but it continues each night for the rest of the week until next Tuesday.

A week from today is when they will be done closing those lanes between Hillcroft and Chimney Rock overnight from 09:00pm to 05:00am. All traffic will be pushed off to that frontage road. So again, just make plans if you do travel overnight and you’re trying to get toward the 610 the west loop.

For now, that commute is looking really good if you’re coming in from Sugar Land or Stafford.