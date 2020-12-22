Houston Traffic – Southwest Freeway lit in Christmas colors

HOUSTON (CW39) We were out at the bridges over 59/69, the Southwest Freeway this morning where it’s lit up in Christmas colors this week.

Now you may not know the history, but this started back in 2017, a collaboration between the Montrose Management District and the Texas Department of Transportation to change lights during holidays or special events that were happening in the city.

It’s Christmas time so get out and enjoy those colors this holiday season.

