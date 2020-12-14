Houston traffic – United Airlines flight attendants are on edge about quarantine protocol

HOUSTON (CW39) Well, United Airlines flight attendants are on edge this morning for good reason because of the quarantine protocols.

According to sources, if a United flight attendant has contracted COVID-19, the other tenants must keep flying and monitor for symptoms. United says the safety and health of their customers and employees is their top priority. Also they’re taking measures to combat the spread of this virus by requiring face mask and deep cleaning between all of their flights.

This as Houston health officials have reported a big jump when it comes to those COVID-19 cases. The latest now shows 735 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths, bringing our city’s total to more than 104,000 cases and sadly nearly 1500 deaths.

The Houston health department is offering free COVID-19 testing today.

Also Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will host meeting this afternoon to discuss the results of the Houston health department antibody testing survey.

Meanwhile President Trump has now reversed a plan for White House officials to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days. President Trump says he asked that this adjustment be made. He is not scheduled to take the vaccine but says he looks forward to doing so at a more appropriate time.

