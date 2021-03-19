Houston Traffic – Weekend road closure coming to 610 West loop

Houston police responded to road construction site on Post Oak Boulevard where an officer-involved shooting was reported.

HOUSTON (CW39) Be prepared for slow speeds around the I-610 West loop on Saturday. TxDOT crews will be closing 4 lanes on the loop between Bellaire Blvd. to Fournace Place.

The closure won’t take over the entire weekend, but it will cause an issue for commuters on Saturday. Expect delays between 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the west side of town.

Drivers looking to avoid the frontage road or the main lanes can take S Rice Ave. or Weslayan St. north bound.

