Houston Weather -50% Chance of rain Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) Significant downpours off rain in South and Western parks of Houston. Not a lot coming down north of us. This rain front is heading South which is where most of the rain is going to be.

Unlike yesterday when we had stalling rain that dropped four inches of rain in Harris County – this rain is on the move. So we can expect to see some street flooding and some ponding along some of the roads.

Again, it is moving southward and pushing down to the south with rain chances dropping later this morning.

As we move into later this afternoon rain chances still a little with us and somewhat through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be warming up as well later in the week.

There are some high risk roadway flooding areas, like in Sugar Land for now, to be aware of. Hannah Trippett has details on that with this first look at your roadways.

