Houston Weather – 70’s start the day, 50’s by tonight as cold front moves through Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s warm this morning, but expect a major cool down throughout the day.

The big weather story today is the cold front, meaning falling temps this afternoon. That cold front is moving through Texas and it hits Houston a little later on this morning.

Winds also ramp up or a gusty afternoon.

CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has details.

So grab a jacket because by the end of the day, it’s going to feel a whole lot different out there.

We’ll be in the 70’s through about lunchtime, but that’s when that front hits. We’ll probably be in the 50’s by dinnertime.

We may see a few showers or thunderstorms as it passes then less rain later in the day.