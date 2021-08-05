Houston Weather – Afternoon highs struggle to hit season average, coastal rain

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Thursday gets off to a typical summer start in Houston with lows in the upper 70s, but the afternoon highs are likely to continue lower than the seasonal average. Highs in the Houston metro area will peak in lower 90s.

That weak and rare front that arrived earlier in the week continues to hover over the gulf coast, allowing rain to once again play favorites with heavier downpours producing southwest of Houston and in coastal waters.

Some risk include moderate to heavy rainfall and lightening. It’s also possible to see a few rain showers and thunderstorms spread Inland throughout the day.

As previously mentioned moisture stays over portions of Texas until the end of the work week before drier air filters in each day. But the heat is back on, as that moisture mixes down and our cloudy skies make a transition to mostly sunny into the weekend. The region is expecting to get closer to the season average temperatures and likely see heat index values just shy of heat advisory criteria.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

Weather | When to expect the warmest day of the year - Star Harvey

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021 - Star Harvey

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

Gardening Forecast

Star Harvey Wednesday Weather

Star Harvey 7 day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston City Workers Mask Order - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Star Harvey, Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss