Houston Weather – Afternoon highs struggle to hit season average, coastal rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Thursday gets off to a typical summer start in Houston with lows in the upper 70s, but the afternoon highs are likely to continue lower than the seasonal average. Highs in the Houston metro area will peak in lower 90s.

That weak and rare front that arrived earlier in the week continues to hover over the gulf coast, allowing rain to once again play favorites with heavier downpours producing southwest of Houston and in coastal waters.

Some risk include moderate to heavy rainfall and lightening. It’s also possible to see a few rain showers and thunderstorms spread Inland throughout the day.

As previously mentioned moisture stays over portions of Texas until the end of the work week before drier air filters in each day. But the heat is back on, as that moisture mixes down and our cloudy skies make a transition to mostly sunny into the weekend. The region is expecting to get closer to the season average temperatures and likely see heat index values just shy of heat advisory criteria.