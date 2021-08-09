Houston Weather-Afternoon showers, high heat index

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Monday comes with surface high pressure steady in the eastern Gulf allowing our weather pattern to remain essentially the same day in and day out. Afternoon temperatures for Monday top out in the mid-to-upper 90s, which is right around normal.

Houston’s typical summertime pattern of isolated to scattered showers/thunderstorms that will move inland throughout the day along the seabreeze.

Expect continuing warm moist air from the Gulf to pump in. Which means we’ll have to keep a close eye on the humidity. Over the past weekend, some locations managed to briefly reach the 108 mark on the heat index scale. Moving into the early part of the work week heat index will range from 105-108.

