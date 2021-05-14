Houston Weather – NOAA’s official hurricane season forecast comes out May 20th

HOUSTON (CW39) Hurricane season is less than three weeks away and according to the latest outlook there could be an above average number of storms this year. Hard to believe that hurricane season is right around the corner. You may remember earlier last month when we were talking about the Colorado State University forecast and their predicted number of storms.

The Colorado State University tropical weather experts put out their forecast earlier this season. They are calling for an above average hurricane season.

NOAA’s official forecast comes out next week on May 20th. so we’ll wait to see what that has to say.