Houston Weather – NOAA’s official hurricane season forecast comes out May 20th

News
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Hurricane season is less than three weeks away and according to the latest outlook there could be an above average number of storms this year. Hard to believe that hurricane season is right around the corner. You may remember earlier last month when we were talking about the Colorado State University forecast and their predicted number of storms.

The Colorado State University tropical weather experts put out their forecast earlier this season. They  are calling for an above average hurricane season.

NOAA’s official forecast comes out next week on May 20th.  so we’ll wait to see what that has to say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

Grogan building supply

Houston Texans 2021 schedule

Houston Weather - Weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

Ohio to give $1 million to five vaccinated residents in weekly drawings

Houston Weather In One Minute - Star Harvey

Strengthen your home before a hurricane - Carrigan Chauvin

Personality Changes Due to Pandemic - Jane King

adam 6f

Houston Weather - Need Umbrellas, 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss