Houston Weather | Cooler fall temps in 7-day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have two days to go then we’re home free to enjoy fall-like weather at least for four or five days or so.

For now, we have a couple of days where we have 90° temperatures then a very brief chance for storms in just a two hour window. Then for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we get to see highs in the 80s. Humidity will be low. Temperatures will be in the 60s around sunrise in the morning – so drier, crisp air from night through sunrise those mornings will be great.

There are a couple of heat advisories around Texas watch for more about that and where snow if also forecast now.