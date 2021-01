HOUSTON (CW39) We have a dense fog advisory this Friday morning. It’s more to the north of us in the Dallas area.

However, along the coastline, we’re battling some visibility issues for now. Same story goes on the water for those in boast taking that fishing trip.

Locally, we’re in the 60s and most of the rain chances remain minimal for this morning.

Going into the weekend, we see rain chances again, increase through Sunday. Then moisture is going to sweep on our of here by Sunday evening.