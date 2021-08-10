Houston Weather- Heat and humidity incline Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The afternoon highs for Tuesday prevail on the hot side, reaching the lower 90s along the coast and ranging in the mid to upper 90s inland. The heat index is expecting to make an incline during the morning hours into the 97-104 degree range, peaking during the afternoon in the 100-105 degree range.

The typical summer pattern of coastal showers in the morning, sea breeze showers and thunderstorms pushing inland in the afternoon but dissipating around sunset will continue for Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures may once again spring above normal, getting close to record high minimum temperatures locally near 81-82 degrees.

