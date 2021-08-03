Houston Weather – Late season front stalls along coast, Tuesday temps drop

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A slow-moving cold front gradually dropped through SE Texas Monday. Leaving areas to the north and northwest of Houston with the most significant rainfall. Radar shows the late season front responsible for these conditions stalling near the coastline Tuesday morning.

This weak system will likely continue producing showers and thunderstorms for the early half of the work week before becoming more isolated to widely scattered. The heaviest rain will possibly be focused along and near the front. However widespread flooding is not expected, but due to the slow storm motion of these showers and thunderstorms, there is a possibility of isolated instances of street flooding. Expected rainfall totals through the next three days are 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible, and look to setup offshore.

Daytime highs will peak today in the low 90s with heat index values near 100. Enjoy these couple of days while you can because toward the end of the week and on through the weekend warmer temperatures will return to the area with the help of strengthening south to southeast winds. 

