Houston Weather: Nicholas moves away from Houston, Sprinkles remain, Breezy Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A cloudy start to Wednesday and temperatures should be a little warmer than what the region saw to kick off this week.

As Nicholas moves off towards the east of Houston the area is likely to see a slight chance of rain from energy wrapping around the back of the system. Wednesday’s afternoon high is near 83 degrees, with north wind moving at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday looks sort of similar to Wednesday with a slight chance of showers, however there will be an increase to the afternoon highs. Then slightly drier air in the wake of Nicholas will be in place across southeast Texas Thursday night through at least the early part of Friday. This should limit rain chances across most of the area. Temperatures will also be back on the incline through the end of the work week and into portions of the weekend.

As the weekend approaches moisture blows back in to the area, increasing rain and storm chances.

KIAH