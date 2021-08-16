Houston Weather Outlook for Monday August 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) For Monday Houston experiences seabreeze and daytime heating contributing to another round of rain showers and thunderstorms during the day but likely diminishing by the evening.

New rainfall amounts are between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Any storm could bring lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Ponding will be possible on roadways. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies, with a high near 94 degrees, and heat index values as high as 103 degrees.

Daily rain and storm chances are expected in the long term period with chances decreasing by the end of week.