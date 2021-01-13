Houston Weather Poll: What’s today’s weather to you?

HOUSTON (CW39) On Wednesday’s edition of NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Kruger and CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett debated over what to call today’s weather. This applies to Thursday too, as we are having fun with weather this week.

It’s beautiful but it’s cold, no “nice” to Adam and “meh” to Hannah because it’s cold but beautiful. They talked it out on the morning show.

Here’s a look at clips of Adam and Hannah:

CW39 Houston meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin described today’s forecast as ‘spring-like.’

SO! Who do you agree with about today’s weather’s conditions? Are you with Adam? Hannah? OOOR Carrigan with spring-like conditions?