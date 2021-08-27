Houston Weather | Rain in local 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Expect scattered thunderstorms to continue to move across parts of the region early Friday morning from the coastal waters. Most of this activity will be confined along and south of I-10 through mid-late morning. However, more isolated to scattered activity will be possible Friday afternoon across the entire region with peak daytime heating.

KIAH

Rain and storm chances continue on Saturday morning, then move and develop inland throughout the day. Saturday`s highs will also be slightly cooler with highs from the upper 80s to low 90s. As the second part of the weekend rolls around Houston is expected to still see some rain chances decline and temperatures increase, which will be the story through the beginning of next week as well.