Houston weather – rare August cold front brings rain, minor cool down

HOUSTON (CW39) As we start this first week of August, a cold front nears from the north and west. This same front is responsible for heavy rain overnight north and northeast of San Antonio. Places like New Braunfels and Seguin saw flash flood warnings Monday morning. Click here for live radar.

As the front nears Houston, rain chances will increase later in the day. Unlike our recent rain days, this setup will allow for rain to continue past sunset. In fact, rain looks likely Monday night and into Tuesday. Rain chances will drop Wednesday and beyond.

As you might expect in August, temperatures won’t drastically drop behind this front, but we do cool a little bit with highs in the lower 90s for a few days.

