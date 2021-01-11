Houston Weather – Snow in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger here and what a winter wonderland we have across Texas as yesterday snowstorm brought a lot of snowy scenes all across the state. Snow envy is a real thing for folks in Houston. Here in Houston, we didn’t quite see it here. We had to go 30, 40, even 50 miles north of Houston to see at least some snow on the ground yesterday.

We’re going to be talking a lot about the snow during our show this morning, so join us throughout the morning here over the next 4 hours.

Our weather headlines and we have as we go forward. So now we’re back to dry weather. The rain is long gone and it’s actually going to stay dry all week long and now looks like a pretty quiet weather pattern for us.

Now we also see some cold temperatures hanging around. We’ve got some 30’s this morning. We’re going to be no warmer than 40’s today. Then we’ve got a freeze coming our way for tonight but and this is Houston after all. We do have a nice warm-up coming our way pretty soon in just a couple of days, we’ll be right back into those nice 60’s that you would expect around here even in the winter time.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

A look at radar and satellite right now… the storm system that has swept all across Texas with all that snow, that’s moving off towards the east, but they’re still some snow going on with this thing.

Check out the video below for a look at parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi Alabama that are still getting some pretty good snowfall.