Houston Weather – Stronger storms, more coverage, possible ponding, minor flooding, Wednesday through Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) Fairly widespread rain is expected starting Wednesday. Houston weather radar shows that Wednesday morning, north of us, we start to see heavier rain once again, that may descend down through southeast Texas. Gradually over the course of Wednesday morning and afternoon.

By 3PM Wednesday, still some storms around. Still some rain Thursday.

Now when you add it up over the next couple of days, models show some pocket of 1 to even 2 inches of rain. Not everyone will see that much, but where the thunderstorms set up, that’s where most of those heavier storms may occur.

Another part of our story here this week, could be some minor flooding. Maybe some ponding of water on roads as we go through this week, wherever the heavier rain sets up.

We also see more of an increase in the coverage of rain through Friday as another disturbance comes in to our area.

As for the weekend, we could still see some light rain, with a 20% chance Saturday and Sunday.