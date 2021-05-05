Supreme Court rules that prayer at city council meetings is not a violation of constitutional religious equality.

Meet the Chief! Houstonians invited to join HPD Chief Finner, Officers and Clergy for Day of Prayer

HOUSTON (CW39) Wednesday, May 5th is what city and religious leaders refer to as a special “Day of Prayer.” Join new Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, HPD Officers along with Clergy on Wednesday, May 5th at the front entrance of the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building at 1200 Travis in Downtown.

The annual prayer service is open to the public and will serve as an observance of National Police Week dedicated to remembering officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on this week in remembrance of those officers.

WHAT: Citizens Invited to Join Police Chief Finner, HPD Officers and Clergy

for Day of Prayer

DATE: TOMORROW (Wednesday, May 5)

TIME: 10 a.m.

WHERE: Front Entrance of HPD Edward A. Thomas Building, 1200 Travis