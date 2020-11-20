HOUSTON (CW39) This year has been crazy, but imagine being single amid the coronavirus pandemic. Well, a new study was shows that actually Houston is a pretty good place to date people during these trying times.
According to Apartment List’s new study: Houston metro ranks #8 for pandemic dating!
The study found:
Houston ranks #8 out of 40 for the best cities for pandemic dating
Houston singles reported 34% satisfaction with local dating opportunities and 71% satisfaction with outdoor opportunities
Meanwhile, 51% of Houston metro’s population is single, according to the latest census data
Metros were ranked by a weighted score based on the following metrics: satisfaction with local dating opportunities, satisfaction with outdoors opportunities (COVID-friendly dates, FTW) and the percentage of singles in the metro.
- Houstonians still getting their date on, despite pandemic
- “Hop-On” jet service begins flights from Houston to Dallas
- Food Truck Friday with Turkey Leg Hut
- Watch Live: President Trump to speak on lowering prescription drug prices
- Newsfeed Now: CDC recommends no travel for Thanksgiving; no COVID relief package before holiday