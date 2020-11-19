Houston’s Nutcracker Market Nominated One Of The Best In Nation

HOUSTON (CW39) When it comes to Holiday Shopping, Houston’s Nutcracker Market is always a must for true shoppers, each season. Now, this Houston staple is getting national recognition.

Houston’s Nutcracker Market 2019

Houston’s Nutcracker Market is one of 16 Holiday markets , nominated as USA Today’s 10 Best Holiday Markets in America. Each year readers get to choose their favorites in different categories. According to USA Today, “Christmas markets are a holiday tradition from Europe brought over to North America by immigrants who moved across the Atlantic. Today, cities and towns across the country host holiday markets inspired by those of Germany, complete with traditional food, music and holiday treats.”

One of the core missions of the Market is to help the Houston Ballet Foundation. According to the Houston Ballet’s website, Houston’s Nutcracker Market began back in 1981. Since then, 2019 saw over 100,000 customers visit more than 270 national and international booths and spend over $20.4 million dollars, at this 4 day holiday spectacular. On top of that, proceeds from each admission and special event ticket that’s purchased, plus 11% of all the merchandise that’s also purchased, goes back to Houston Ballet Foundation.

Houston Ballet

Now you can vote, to help make it the number one favorite holiday market in the U. S. Just Click Vote Here . You can vote once a day until the contest ends Monday, December 7, 2020.

Because of the Pandemic, Houston’s Nutcracker Market is also now VIRTUAL! You can shop to your hearts content by clicking onto Houston Nutcracker Market then click the “Shop Now” button found on the main page. The Virtual Market ends December 11, 2020.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!