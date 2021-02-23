Texans may need to repent, according to a new study

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s sometimes difficult to get over bad habits or other behaviors. Being in the middle of a Pandemic isn’t making it any easier, to overcome harmful behavior, especially when you’re stressed out.

It can even result in dangers behavior, like Gambling Addictions which costs the U.S. around $5 Billion dollars. Costs for Smoking comes in astronomically higher too, with over $300 Billion dollars. These are just a few of the reasons why the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most Sinful States! So which state has the most morals, or none at all? Hmmm…

To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Here’s how Texas Ranks compared to other states….

Sinfulness of Texas (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.):

25th Anger & Hatred

9th Jealousy

29th Greed

1st Lust

6th Vanity

30th Laziness

The also look at more categories as well, such as greed and jealousy. To check out the full report head to Wallet Hub’s Website Link Here.

